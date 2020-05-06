This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Half of patients admitted to ICU with Covid-19 have chronic heart disease

More than 2,800 people have been hospitalised with the disease, with 373 of those admitted to intensive care units.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 6 May 2020, 9:12 PM
1 hour ago 8,340 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093031
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HALF OF THE patients admitted to intensive care units with Covid-19 have chronic heart disease, the Chief Medical Officer has revealed. 

This evening Dr Tony Holohan provided an analysis of the first 327 cases of patients with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care units. 

Half of these patients had chronic heart disease, 76 had chronic respiratory disease and 74 had diabetes. The CMO said there were 53 patients who had a BMI [body mass index] greater than 40, 34 of the patients had asthma requiring medication, 31 had cancer and 20 had chronic renal disease.

Holohan said some of these patients may have multiple underlying conditions. 

“Bear in mind that there will be overlap between those so we’re not saying that each one of those is separate, it may well be the case for example that a person with a BMI of over 40 also has diabetes,” he said.

Today health officials confirmed a further 37 people with the disease have died in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,375. There have been 22,248 confirmed cases in the country since the beginning of the outbreak.

More than 2,800 people have been hospitalised, with 373 of those admitted to intensive care units. 

The CMO also provided data on recovery. Of the first 21,929 cases, 15,711 or 71.6% are cases that have recovered in the community without needing hospitalisation.

An additional 6.4% or 1,399 are cases that have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total to 17,110. This means 78% of those cases have recovered.

Dr Holohan cautioned today that the World Health Organization has advised it is likely that there will be recurring epidemic eaves of Covid-19 interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly,” he said. 

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with Covid-19.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie