#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 February 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 9,441 new cases and 639 patients in hospital, including 58 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 3:05 PM
52 minutes ago 8,830 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5685817
Image: Leah Farrell/RN
Image: Leah Farrell/RN

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 5,035 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,406 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 9,441.

As of 8am this morning, 639 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,286 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,613 positive antigen tests.

635 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

It was also confirmed yesterday that there had been a total of 108 deaths related to Covid-19 newly notified in the previous seven days. In total, 6,399 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, the rules around the wearing of face masks on public transport, in shops and in schools look set to be relaxed. The requirement to wear masks in certain settings will be examined when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets later today.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie