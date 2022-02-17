Coronavirus: 9,441 new cases and 639 patients in hospital, including 58 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 5,035 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,406 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 9,441.

As of 8am this morning, 639 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,286 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,613 positive antigen tests.

635 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

It was also confirmed yesterday that there had been a total of 108 deaths related to Covid-19 newly notified in the previous seven days. In total, 6,399 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the rules around the wearing of face masks on public transport, in shops and in schools look set to be relaxed. The requirement to wear masks in certain settings will be examined when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets later today.