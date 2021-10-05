Coronavirus: 1,124 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am this morning, 349 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 65 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 892 new cases of Covid-19, 333 people with the virus in hospital and 64 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)