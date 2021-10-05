Coronavirus: 1,124 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 349 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 65 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 892 new cases of Covid-19, 333 people with the virus in hospital and 64 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.