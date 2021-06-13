Coronavirus: 315 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 315 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 62 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 22 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Around 3.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the State.

More than 2.2 million people have received a first dose (56.3% of the eligible population) and more than 1.1 million are fully vaccinated (28.1%).