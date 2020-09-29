Coronavirus: One death and 363 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 154 in Dublin

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 363 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been one new deaths reported as a result of Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 1,803.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 35,740.

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

Of today’s figures, some 154 cases were confirmed in Dublin which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

Some 40 cases are in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, six in Clare, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary, with the remaining 29 cases in nine other counties.

Of today’s new confirmed cases, some 64% are under 45 years of age while 47% of cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Furthermore, some 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dublin and Donegal are currently at Level 3 on the Living with Covid framework meaning they face stricter Covid-19 measures than the rest of the country.

A decision will be made this week on whether to increase Covid-19 restrictions in Louth, Cork, Wicklow and Galway amid a rising number of cases in the four counties.