Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Rampaging cow injures man and damages cars after breaking free from Ennis Mart

Gardaí say the cow made its way to Dunnes Stores before being caught.

By Patrick Flynn Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 6:46 PM
36 minutes ago 3,819 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4741016
The cow was being moved from a truck when it broke free and ran off.
Image: Shutterstock
The cow was being moved from a truck when it broke free and ran off.
The cow was being moved from a truck when it broke free and ran off.
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after he was injured by a rampaging cow in Co Clare this morning.

The incident happened at around 10.15 am at Ennis Mart on the outskirts of the town.

It’s understood that the animal was being moved from a truck in loading and unloading area at the rear of the mart facility when it broke free and ran off.

A man, understood to have been working in the area at the time, attempted to prevent the cow from leaving the mart complex however he was knocked down by the animal and injured.

The man suffered head injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

After exiting the mart complex, the cow then ran in the direction of Ennis town centre where it struck at least one vehicle causing minor damage. The cow continued towards Ennis Cathedral and O’Connell Street but turned instead onto Friar’s Walk and ran in the direction of Dunnes Stores.

There, a number of people from Ennis Mart caught up with and surrounded the animal before managing to get it into a trailer.

Sergeant Gary Stack of Ennis Garda station confirmed:

The animal made its way all the way to Dunnes Stores where it was brought to a halt at Park Avenue where a couple of men from Clare Marts got the animal into a trailer. The man who was injured was taken to hospital but he’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

In May 2017, three people were injured when an animal became agitated and broke loose from a pen in the cattle loading and off-loading area at Ennis Mart. The three men, including one in his 70s, were rushed to hospital after the incident.

In 2011, an agitated cow knocked down a garda and three members of the public after escaping from Ennis Mart.

It later transpired that the cow had lost a calf earlier and that this may have prompted the rampage.

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

