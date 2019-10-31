This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reducing cow herd ‘last resort’ in tackling carbon emissions, says Varadkar

The Taoiseach said the way emissions are categorised will have to be changed.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 4:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,999 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4873928
Image: Shutterstock/Dudarev Mikhail
Image: Shutterstock/Dudarev Mikhail

REDUCING THE COUNTRY’S cow herd will be the “last resort” in tackling carbon emissions, the Taoiseach has said.

In 2018, agricultural emissions went above 1990 levels for the first time in 18 years.

Ireland’s agricultural sector has consistently been the largest emitter of greenhouse gas, and it saw a 1.9% rise in 2018, driven by an increase in dairy cows, whose herd numbers have gone up 27% in the past five years.

Leo Varadkar said: “In the plan that we set out, we believe we can reduce agricultural emissions without having to reduce the herd, with that means doing a lot around forestry, things like bio gas, around slurry, around use of fertilisers and so on.”

We’re going to still continue to eat, that’s a certainty. So food is different.

At the launch of the Government’s Climate Action Plan, he added: “Reducing the herd will be the last resort and we believe we can achieve reductions emissions without having to do that.”

Varadkar added that the way emissions are categorised will have to be changed, as Ireland mass-produces food for other countries.

“I think as we move beyond 2030, something we’re going to have to look at internationally when we set our climate action targets is, we treat food production just as the same as electricity or transport or buildings, but I think food production is actually different.

“We do need to produce food, and all forms of agriculture, even tillage, produce CO2 emissions and cause climate change.

“And I think as we get beyond 2030 and we get into much more ambitious targets than we currently have, I think, on an international level, we’re going to have to consider whether we treat food differently because we are a country that exports 90% of the food that we produce.

“We’re a country of five million people that feeds 50 (million) and yet all that food production gets accounted for in Ireland as a contribution to global warming, but that food production is going to have to happen, it’s going to have to happen somewhere.

“We’re going to need to look at that on an international level and see if we need to treat food production differently to the way we treat transport or electricity and that we can actually move fully over to the renewables and away from fossil fuels.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie