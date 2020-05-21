This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€11,400 worth of crack cocaine discovered in car in Dublin

The discovery was made after gardaí searched a property in Ballymun this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 May 2020, 10:26 AM
27 minutes ago
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized crack cocaine with an estimated street value of more than €11,000 in Dublin.

The discovery was made after gardaí searched a property in the Carton Court area of Ballymun earlier this morning.

The drugs, with an estimated value of €11,400, and a weighing scales were discovered following the search of a car on the property.

A small quantity of suspected cannabis was also discovered and seized, while the car has been removed from the scene for further examination.

A garda spokesman said that no arrests have been made, and that investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Read next:

