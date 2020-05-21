€11,400 worth of crack cocaine discovered in car in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized crack cocaine with an estimated street value of more than €11,000 in Dublin.
The discovery was made after gardaí searched a property in the Carton Court area of Ballymun earlier this morning.
The drugs, with an estimated value of €11,400, and a weighing scales were discovered following the search of a car on the property.
A small quantity of suspected cannabis was also discovered and seized, while the car has been removed from the scene for further examination.
A garda spokesman said that no arrests have been made, and that investigations are ongoing.
