Thursday 13 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
# Craig Breen
Irish rally driver killed in testing accident in Croatia
Waterford native Craig Breen, who raced for Hyundai Motorsport, was aged 33.
26 minutes ago

AN IRISH RALLY driver has died following an accident in Croatia on Thursday.

Breen’s team Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that 33-year-old Craig Breen was killed in the tragedy, which occurred during the pre-event test for the Croatia Rally.

Breen’s co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed in the incident, the team confirmed.

“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans,” a statement read.

“Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

Ben Sulayem, president of world motorsport governing body Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, was among those to send condolences to the Waterford native’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia,” he said in an FIA statement.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

More details to follow.

Written by Niall Kelly and posted on the42.ie

