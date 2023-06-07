Craig Doyle mentions the Leaving Cert as he presents This Morning after Schofield's departure

CRAIG DOYLE APPEARED alongside Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa today as he co-presented the breakfast show in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

The Irish television presenter opened the show by talking about the Leaving Certificate exams, which began today, saying it was a “very important day” in his household.

“In Ireland, our equivalent of GCSEs and A levels start today, so just leaving the car at the moment with my wife are two of my children on the way to those exams,” he said.

“English today, double paper, terrifying for them, so good luck everybody.”

Doyle will also present the show with Willoughby tomorrow morning before Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take up their regular presenting slot on Friday.

ITV has yet to announce a new permanent host for the programme following Schofield’s exit last month. The 61-year-old resigned from the broadcaster and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Willoughby returned to present the programme on Monday, where she thanked viewers for their support and “kind messages”.

Advertisement

“Myself, Josie, Dermot (O’Leary), Alison (Hammond), Craig (Doyle), and every single person that works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you that, this show that we love,” she said in a statement at the beginning of the show.

Doyle previously filled in for presenters on the show on a number of occasions last year.

The 52-year-old Dubliner studied at Blackrock College and Maynooth before receiving a diploma in broadcast journalism in London.

He has had numerous presenting gigs in the UK on both television and radio with BBC, ITV and BT Sport.

He also had his own chat shows in Ireland, hosting RTÉ One’s Tonight with Craig Doyle and Craig Doyle Live on RTÉ Two.

Doyle is currently the main anchor on BT Sport Premiership, European Champions Cup rugby coverage and MotoGP motorcycle racing.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for ITV said it would make further announcements on future presenters of the show “in due course”.

“In the meantime, we will draw on the This Morning family for presenters to co-present with Holly,” the spokesperson said.