This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archaeologist believes crannóg site has been discovered in Co Galway

Local man Jimmy Ó Céide discovered the site while out walking after Storm Brendan.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 Feb 2020, 2:39 PM
39 minutes ago 4,838 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990809

Pic 4 An Liopa Thoir The archaeological site discovered at Liopa Thoir in Co Galway Source: RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

A POTENTIAL CRANNÓG site has been located in Co Galway, according to an archaeologist. 

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta reported this morning that a new site of archaeological importance has been discovered at An Liopa Thoir, east of An Spidéal. 

Local man Jimmy Ó Céide discovered the site while out walking after Storm Brendan. 

Archaeologist Michael Gibbons said the site is of great importance and that he believes that it is a crannóg. However, this is yet to be confirmed. 

A crannóg is an ancient fortified dwelling constructed usually in a lake in Ireland or Scotland. 

Gibbons told RTÉ that there are very few sites like this in the country and that there was evidence that people had lived in this coastal area of Galway since 7,000 BC. 

Pic 1 An Liopa Thoir A close up image of the archaeological site discovered in Co Galway Source: RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

“This is a very important site. It amazes me that a site of such interest is here, not far at all from the other one further west in An Liopa. They are not common in this part of the country, or indeed anywhere in Ireland,” Gibbons said. 

“If you look around here, initially, there’s nothing to see but if you look more closely you see the wood … this may well be a crannóg,” he said. 

“It’s much wider than a bog road … sometimes you find a bog road like this in the middle of the county, around Ballinasloe, it may be a bog road, but I think it’s more likely to be a dwelling place.” 

Gibbons has written to the National Monuments Service and its specialist underwater unit are due to visit the site in the coming weeks to undertake an official examination. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie