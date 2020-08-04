Witness appeal as 94-year-old woman dies following three-vehicle collision in Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 94-year-old woman died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Friday.

The collision occurred on the N25 from Youghal to Killeagh in Burgess on Friday afternoon at around 4.30pm when three cars collided at the junction of a filling station.

Three people, two women and a man, were taken from the scene of the collision to Cork University Hospital.

One of the women, aged 94, was airlifted from the scene in serious condition. She passed away from her injuries on Sunday.

The man, aged 46, and the other woman, aged 27, were both discharged from hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Burgess between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday 31 July to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621 550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to come forward.