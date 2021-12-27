Man (80s) dies after collision between car and bicycle

A MAN HAS died after a collision between his bicycle and a car in Dublin city this afternoon.

The fatal collision occurred on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 shortly after 1pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended and the cyclist, a man in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Diversions had been in place to allow for a technical examination but the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in contact. They are also looking to hear from any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Killeen Road at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.