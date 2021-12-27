#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Man (80s) dies after collision between car and bicycle

The cyclist, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 27 Dec 2021, 8:31 PM
33 minutes ago 6,710 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641347
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A MAN HAS died after a collision between his bicycle and a car in Dublin city this afternoon.

The fatal collision occurred on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 shortly after 1pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended and the cyclist, a man in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Diversions had been in place to allow for a technical examination but the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in contact. They are also looking to hear from any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Killeen Road at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie