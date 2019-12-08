This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí renew appeal for information after teenager died in Dublin motorbike crash

It happened in the Cabra area on Friday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,728 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4923362
The junction where the crash occurred on Friday.
Image: Google Maps
The junction where the crash occurred on Friday.
The junction where the crash occurred on Friday.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN CABRA have renewed their appeal for information after a teenager died in a crash on Friday.

The teenager was seriously injured when he collided with a car on Dublin’s northside. He was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later died.

The incident that occurred at around 6pm on Carnlough Road at the junction with St Finbar’s Road in Cabra.

Gardaí said they are anxious to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or any road users who may have camera footage to please contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station,

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was brought to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie