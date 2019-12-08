Gardaí renew appeal for information after teenager died in Dublin motorbike crash

The junction where the crash occurred on Friday.

GARDAÍ IN CABRA have renewed their appeal for information after a teenager died in a crash on Friday.

The teenager was seriously injured when he collided with a car on Dublin’s northside. He was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later died.

The incident that occurred at around 6pm on Carnlough Road at the junction with St Finbar’s Road in Cabra.

Gardaí said they are anxious to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or any road users who may have camera footage to please contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station,

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was brought to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.