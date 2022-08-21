Teenage boy dies after being hit by car in Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGER HAS died after a crash in Dromsally in Limerick.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a local road in Dromsally, near Cappamore, shortly after 4am this morning.
The pedestrian, a male in his late teens, was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witness to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS