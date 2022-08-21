Teenage boy dies after being hit by car in Limerick

A TEENAGER HAS died after a crash in Dromsally in Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a local road in Dromsally, near Cappamore, shortly after 4am this morning.

The pedestrian, a male in his late teens, was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witness to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.