Number of people hospitalised following collision between bus and car in Co Tipperary

A NUMBER OF people have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon.
The incident happened on the N76 outside of Clonmel, near Kilsheelan at around 4.30pm.
It’s understood a bus and a car were involved in the collision.
Gardaí said a number of people have been taken to hospital to receive treatment. It has not been confirmed yet how many people have been injured in the incident.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí said updates will follow.
