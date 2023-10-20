Advertisement

Friday 20 October 2023
Niall Carson/PA Images
Clonmel
Number of people hospitalised following collision between bus and car in Co Tipperary
The incident happened on the N76 outside of Clonmel, near Kilsheelan at around 4.30pm.
1 hour ago

A NUMBER OF people have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon. 

The incident happened on the N76 outside of Clonmel, near Kilsheelan at around 4.30pm. 

It’s understood a bus and a car were involved in the collision. 

Gardaí said a number of people have been taken to hospital to receive treatment. It has not been confirmed yet how many people have been injured in the incident. 

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí said updates will follow. 

