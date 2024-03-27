Bodies of woman and children killed in Mayo crash taken to hospital as gardaí appeal for witnesses

THE BODIES OF the woman and two children killed in a crash in Co Mayo yesterday have been taken to hospital.

The woman and two young girls were in a car on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris when they were fatally injured in a crash involving an articulated truck around 2pm.

Gardaí have said that the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators were called to conduct an examination of the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

It is set to reopen this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, such as from a dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Official garda statistics last updated on Monday morning show that gardaí had recorded 49 road fatalities so far this year.

The figure includes 21 drivers, 15 passengers, nine pedestrians, three motorcyclists and one cyclist.

In comparison, there were 42 road deaths during the same period in 2023.