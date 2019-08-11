Man dies from injuries after single vehicle crash in Cork

The N25 near to where the crash occurred.

A MAN HAS died from his injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early in the hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash at the N25 at Castleredmond in Midleton, Co Cork at about 1.20am on Saturday morning.

A man in his late teens was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Gardaí announced that the man died from his injuries today.

The road was closed at the time and the scene was examined.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.