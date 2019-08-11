This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies from injuries after single vehicle crash in Cork

The road was closed at the time and the scene was examined.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 3:59 PM
6 minutes ago 501 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761455
The N25 near to where the crash occurred.
Image: Google Street View
The N25 near to where the crash occurred.
The N25 near to where the crash occurred.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS died from his injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early in the hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash at the N25 at Castleredmond in Midleton, Co Cork at about 1.20am on Saturday morning.

A man in his late teens was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Gardaí announced that the man died from his injuries today. 

The road was closed at the time and the scene was examined. 

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie