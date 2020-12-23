#Open journalism No news is bad news

80-year-old man dies after car crashes into ditch in west Cork

The crash happened on the L4704 at Ahakista near Bantry at about 5.55pm.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 11:03 PM
The regional road where the crash took place.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

AN 80-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car was found crashed in a ditch in west Cork.

Gardai say that the attended the scene of the crash and located the car in a ditch. It is not believed any other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The male driver aged 80 was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road remains closed to a forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to contact them. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage to make this footage available to Gardaí.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

