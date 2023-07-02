Man in critical condition after two-car crash in Cork

A MAN IS in a critical condition after two cars were involved in a crash last night in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place at about 8.40pm at McCurtain Street in Fermoy, Co Cork.

A man in his 20s who was a passenger in one of the cars was taken to Cork University Hospital and is in a critical condition.

The driver of the other car (a woman in her 50s) was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road at McCurtain Street remains closed with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.