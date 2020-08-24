Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash in Dublin

A 17-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has died following a crash in Finglas yesterday evening.

The crash, which is being investigated by gardaí, took place at 7.50pm on Sunday night at the junction of the R122 and the R108 at St Margarets, Finglas.

The teenager was killed when the motorbike he was driving crashed into a bus. The 50-year-old bus driver was uninjured, but was treated for shock at the scene.

A post mortem is set to take place.

The road was temporarily closed yesterday, but has now been re-opened after Garda Collision Investigators finished their work.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the road or drivers who may have dash cam footage to come forward and to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500.