Gardaí investigating after man dies in Dublin crash between motorcycle and car

A MAN HAS died after a crash involving his motorbike and a car in Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating after the collision which occurred at the junction of Northwest Business Park on the Mitchelstown Road in Ballycoolin at around 5pm.

A man in his 30s, the driver of the motorcycle, was killed during the crash.

His body has been taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was treated by emergency services at the scene.

Garda investigators attended the scene. The Mitchelstown Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are looking to hear from road users who were on the Mitchelstown Road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage, including dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.