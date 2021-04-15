#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating after man dies in Dublin crash between motorcycle and car

The collision occurred in Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 9:20 AM
35 minutes ago 3,980 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410403
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

A MAN HAS died after a crash involving his motorbike and a car in Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating after the collision which occurred at the junction of Northwest Business Park on the Mitchelstown Road in Ballycoolin at around 5pm.

A man in his 30s, the driver of the motorcycle, was killed during the crash. 

His body has been taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was treated by emergency services at the scene. 

Garda investigators attended the scene. The Mitchelstown Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are looking to hear from road users who were on the Mitchelstown Road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage, including dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie