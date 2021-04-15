#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Woman in serious condition after seven people injured in two-car collision in Co Louth

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 7:23 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after seven people were injured in a two-car collision in Co Louth this afternoon. 

The incident happened on the R174 at Blackgate, Ravensdale at approximately 3.50pm.

Seven people were injured in the collision.

Six people – three men, one woman and two children – were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

A second woman, a female in her 20s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drumad Garda Station on 042 935 8680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

