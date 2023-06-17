Man dies following two car crash in County Kerry

A MAN HAS died in a two car collision in County Kerry.

Gardaí have said that the man was killed in the crash which happened at around 4pm on the R552 in Ballylongford.

The driver of one of the cars suffered fatal injuries – he was alone in the vehicle.

“The three occupants of the second car are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. A man and woman have been taken University Hospital Kerry while a female (teens) has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

“The scene remains preserved this evening to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them,” a spokesperson said.