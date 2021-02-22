#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man in 'serious condition' in hospital following collision between motorbike and car

The incident happened at around 2.10pm yesterday on the N71 in Co Kerry.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Feb 2021, 9:16 PM
N71, Co Kerry
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was left in serious condition following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Kerry yesterday. 

The incident happened at around 2.10pm on the N71 Muckross Road between Muckross House and the Torc Waterfall in Killarney. 

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in serious condition. 

The driver of the car was uninjured. 

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Killarney on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

