Five people hospitalised, elderly man in critical condition, after two-car crash in Co Kerry

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Kerry this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10am on the N21 at Knockbrack, between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. His condition is understood to be critical.

Four individuals travelling in the second car were also taken to hospital for assessment.

Traffic diversions are in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.