Pensioner dies following crash between tractor and car in Leitrim

A MAN AGED in his 80s has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim.

The fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor that occurred at approximately 5:00pm this evening, on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton.

The driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested by gardaí who are currently at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

No other injuries were reported according to gardaí.

A Garda spokesman made an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the on the R280 at Killargue, between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.