Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Pensioner dies following crash between tractor and car in Leitrim

Forensic road collision investigators are to examine the scene.

53 minutes ago 3,355 Views 1 Comment
The elderly man passed away at Sligo University Hospital.
The elderly man passed away at Sligo University Hospital.

A MAN AGED in his 80s has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim. 

The fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor that occurred at approximately 5:00pm this evening, on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton.

The driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested by gardaí who are currently at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

No other injuries were reported according to gardaí.

A Garda spokesman made an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the on the R280 at Killargue, between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie