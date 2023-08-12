Man (50s) dies after being hit by truck on M6 in Tullamore

A MAN HAS died in a collision with a truck on the M6 in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The incident occurred this morning at around 4:45am.

Gardaí said the truck collided with the pedestrian between junctions five and six westbound.

The man’s body is still at the scene and will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital.

The male driver of the truck, who is aged in his 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Anyone who may have footage of the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The M6 motorway between junction 5 and junction 6 westbound is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions are in place.