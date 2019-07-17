This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Man in his 50s dies after crash between car and motorbike in Meath

The motorcyclist, a male in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 6:05 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 50s has died after a crash between a motorbike and a car this afternoon. 

Gardaí said the incident happened at Mulpheddar, Clonard in Meath at around 2pm today.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Navan Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí said forensic collision investigators are at the scene and that the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Trim are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, particularly any motorists with dash cam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

