Man (90s) dies after being hit by van in Monaghan

A MAN IN his 90s has died after he was hit by a car in Drumgeeny, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí said that a serious road traffic collision between a van and a pedestrian occurred on the N2 on Wednesday evening, at around 6:55pm.

The male pedestrian was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in a critical condition. He has since passed away from his injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N2 at Drumgeeny between 6:30pm and 7:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.