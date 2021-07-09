#Open journalism No news is bad news

Investigation into N7 crash continues as three victims named locally

The crash happened around 11.40pm on Wednesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Jul 2021, 9:34 AM
Pictured is the N7 at Rathcoole this morning, in the area where three men were killed in a collision between a car and a lorry.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE INVESTIGATION INTO the deaths of three men in a car crash on the N7 is continuing this morning as gardaí attempt to establish the victims’ final moments. 

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen a dark blue BMW 3 Series vehicle (06-D-47768) in the areas of Belgard, Citywest or the N7 between 11.15pm–12.00am to come forward. 

The three victims, who were close friends, were named locally today. 

They are Carl Freeman, 27, Dean Maguire, 29, and Graham Taylor, 31.

The crash happened when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at around 11.40 pm on Wednesday. 

Gardaí had been involved in a pursuit with the vehicle. However, that pursuit ended once the car entered the M7 headed in the wrong direction, sources told The Journal. 

The pursuit started after the car tried to avoid garda detection. 

Freeman, Maguire and Taylor were all known to gardaí and had all served prison sentences. Gardaí believe the three men were part of a burglary gang operating in the area. 

As of the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified. 

 

