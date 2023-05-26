Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 26 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
# Gardaí
Boy hospitalised after crash in Offaly
He was rushed to Temple Street hospital in Dublin
875
0
9 minutes ago

A BOY HAS been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Daingean area of Offaly.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, gardaí said.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Daingean, Co. Offaly earlier today.

“A male child was seriously injured during the collision and taken to Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Temple Street.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags