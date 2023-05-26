Boy hospitalised after crash in Offaly

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A BOY HAS been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Daingean area of Offaly.
The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, gardaí said.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Daingean, Co. Offaly earlier today.
“A male child was seriously injured during the collision and taken to Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Temple Street.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
