Boy hospitalised after crash in Offaly

A BOY HAS been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Daingean area of Offaly.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, gardaí said.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Daingean, Co. Offaly earlier today.

“A male child was seriously injured during the collision and taken to Children’s Health Ireland hospital at Temple Street.

“Investigations are ongoing.”