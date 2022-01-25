Two lanes of traffic blocked after crash on N7 at Rathcoole

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N7 northbound between junction four and junction five at Rathcoole in Dublin.
Two lanes are currently blocked which is causing traffic disruption. Delays in the area are expected.
No serious injuries have been reported as a result of this collision.
COMMENTS (5)