Boy (14) dies and another teen seriously injured following Co Kerry crash

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has died and another teenager has been seriously injured following a crash in Co Kerry.

The single vehicle collision happened on the Ross Road in Killarney at approximately 1.10am.

The driver of the car, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car, another male teenager, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

This vehicle was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision. As such the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).