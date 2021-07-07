#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Boy (14) dies and another teen seriously injured following Co Kerry crash

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 8:14 AM
24 minutes ago 24,831 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5487944
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has died and another teenager has been seriously injured following a crash in Co Kerry. 

The single vehicle collision happened on the Ross Road in Killarney at approximately 1.10am. 

The driver of the car, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A passenger in the car, another male teenager, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. 

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This vehicle was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision. As such the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC). 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie