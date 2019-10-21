Motorcyclist (30s) dies following crash in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Tipperary yesterday evening.

The crash occurred at around 7.40pm on the Ballinderry Road just outside Puckane.

The man had been travelling on a motorbike and collided with a parked vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed this morning and local diversions are in place, pending an examination from garda forensic teams.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those with dash cam footage who may have been in the area, to contact them at Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.