Man (40s) dies after crash in Co Tipperary

A PEDESTRIAN IN his 40s has died after a collision involving a car in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí responded to reports of a collision shortly after 10pm last night involving a car and a pedestrian on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later time.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on the road at this time who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.