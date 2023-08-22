Advertisement

Tuesday 22 August 2023
Man (30s) dies after his car crashes into wall in Kilkenny
A male passenger in his 40s sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
A MAN HAS died after his car crashed into a wall in Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at around 1:30am.

The driver, a male in his late 30s, was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

A male passenger aged in his early 40s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area this morning between 1am and 1.30am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

