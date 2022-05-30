Driver killed as car crashes into ditch and goes on fire near Enniscorthy

A DRIVER WAS killed in a single-vehicle crash that took place near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford yesterday evening.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm on the R744 in the townland of Clonhaston. Gardaí say that the car crashed into a ditch on the local road and went on fire.

The driver of the car, whose details were unknown as of yesterday evening, died in the crash.

The road was closed to allow for garda technical investigators to conduct an examination of the scene and Enniscorthy Garda Station is now looking for any witnesses to the crash.

Any person who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy between 7.15pm and 7.40pm yesterday evening is asked to contact investigating gardaí, including those who may have dashcam footage.