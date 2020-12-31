Man (30s) dies after car crash in Wexford

A MAN HAS died after a car crash in Wexford this morning.

The single vehicle crash took place at around 9.25am at Ballyeden, Davidstown in Enniscorthy.

The man in his late 30s was the only occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed for a post mortem due to be carried out at a later date.

The road has fully reopened after being closed for a period to allow for an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and for any road users who may have dashcam or other footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.