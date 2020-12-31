#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Advertisement

Man (30s) dies after car crash in Wexford

The crash occurred at around 9.25am this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 5:34 PM
18 minutes ago 4,016 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5313867
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS died after a car crash in Wexford this morning. 

The single vehicle crash took place at around 9.25am at Ballyeden, Davidstown in Enniscorthy. 

The man in his late 30s was the only occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed for a post mortem due to be carried out at a later date. 

The road has fully reopened after being closed for a period to allow for an examination of the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and for any road users who may have dashcam or other footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie