Gardaí warn drivers to take care after a number of crashes this afternoon

One of the crashes that took place this afternoon.

One of the crashes that took place this afternoon.

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING motorists to drive with care following a number of crashes in Clare, Galway, Limerick and Tipperary this afternoon.

It’s believed that all the collisions occurred following heavy hail showers which continue to affect the western half of the country.

The M18 was closed for a second time this afternoon following a collision while the M7 had to be closed in both directions between Nenagh and Birdhill in Co Tipperary following multiple collisions on both sides of the road.

The route was only fully reopened at around 2pm.

Earlier, the southbound carriageway of the M18 between Gort in Galway and Crusheen Co Clare was closed after a number of vehicles lost control and left the road.

Later, another collision occurred further south on the M18 between Crusheen and Ennis. That has also been cleared since.

No injuries were reported in any of those incidents. However, one person was hospitalised following a single-vehicle on the M18 near Shannon this afternoon.

At around 1.30pm, a car left the motorway, collided with a crash barrier and over turned.

One person was assessed at the scene before being removed to hospital for treatment. It’s understood their injuries are not serious.

The collision happened between junction 10 Newmarket on Fergus and junction 9 Shannon.

Fire crews from Shannon and Ennis remain at the scene at 2.25pm along with gardaí and motorway maintenance crews.

One lane of the M18 has been reopened following an earlier full closure of the southbound lanes. The route is expected to be fully reopened shortly.

Gardaí are warning drivers that conditions can be treacherous following downpours of hail. Motorists are also being advised to “drive to the conditions and slow down”.