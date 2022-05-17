Man (60s) dies in Cork car crash

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a car crash in Cork.

The incident happened at Drishanebeg, Skibbereen this afternoon at around 1.30pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended to conduct a technical examination.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling through this area this afternoon, who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”