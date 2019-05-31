This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crawfish landing to be banned under law in bid to restore numbers in Irish coastal waters

The move follows a decline in crawfish landings in recent years.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 31 May 2019, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 5,302 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4664262
Image: Shutterstock/KOBRYN TARAS
Image: Shutterstock/KOBRYN TARAS

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced new conservation measures to provide legal protection to crawfish.

The will prohibit Irish sea-fishing boats from landing or retaining crawfish on board, forcing them to return them alive into the sea, and will also ban sales of the fish at market.

It stems from a proposal initiated by members of the fishing industry in the southwest in consultation with the Marine Institute, which sought legal protection for crawfish. 

It also follows a decline in crawfish landings in recent years, with an average of just 20-30 tonnes per annum compared with more than 200 tonnes in 1989.

Similar provisions are already in place to protect lobster, and have proved a popular and effective method of managing stocks.

At today’s National Inshore Fisheries Forum meeting in Cork, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed asked marine agencies to provide their views on an appropriate lead-in time for the new measure.

He also said the had the potential to support the recovery of the crawfish stock in its traditional fishery areas along the south west and west coasts.

“The Inshore Fisheries Forums, now five years old, continue to embrace the challenge of developing measures to support the sector on the path to long-term sustainability,” he said.

“I have asked my officials to draft the appropriate legal instrument to implement this measure.”

The NIFF meeting also heard about the potential implementation of the Inshore Fisheries Sector Strategy, as well as proposals for the mackerel hook and line fishery and the management of the landing of crab claws.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie