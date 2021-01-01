#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Creation of new Munster Technological University an 'important milestone' for south west

Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee have joined together to become the Munster Technological University (MTU).

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 Jan 2021, 1:37 PM
30 minutes ago 3,799 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5314067
Sporting Facilities at CIT.
Image: Twitter
Sporting Facilities at CIT.
Sporting Facilities at CIT.
Image: Twitter

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF Ireland’s newest university, Munster Technology University (MTU), has been described by Minister Simon Harris as an “important milestone”.

Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee have joined together to become the Munster Technological University (MTU). 

CIT currently has 17,000 full and part-time students while ITT has almost 4,000.

The move comes following 2018’s Technological Universities Act which made it possible for two or more ITs to come together to seek technological university status.

Higher Education Minister Harris said the creation of Ireland’s second technology university – after Technological University Dublin opened in 2019 – was a landmark event.

“The establishment of only the second technological university in the State, the first outside the capital, is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the south west,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“From today MTU will start its journey and drive access, excellence, and regional development. It will strengthen the links with businesses, all of which will greatly enrich and enhance the south-west region,” he added.

Chair of MTU’s Governing Body Bob Savage said: “MTU has the potential to be ground-breaking for the South-West region by providing a new, flexible teaching and learning framework to students that is informed by research and offers opportunities for students to pursue diverse programmes across the range of levels.”

President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack described it as an “auspicious day” for the region and said the formation of MTU “will benefit students, staff, and stakeholders for generations.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie