Creation of new Munster Technological University an 'important milestone' for south west

THE ESTABLISHMENT OF Ireland’s newest university, Munster Technology University (MTU), has been described by Minister Simon Harris as an “important milestone”.

Cork Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Tralee have joined together to become the Munster Technological University (MTU).

CIT currently has 17,000 full and part-time students while ITT has almost 4,000.

The move comes following 2018’s Technological Universities Act which made it possible for two or more ITs to come together to seek technological university status.

Higher Education Minister Harris said the creation of Ireland’s second technology university – after Technological University Dublin opened in 2019 – was a landmark event.

“The establishment of only the second technological university in the State, the first outside the capital, is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the south west,” he said.

“From today MTU will start its journey and drive access, excellence, and regional development. It will strengthen the links with businesses, all of which will greatly enrich and enhance the south-west region,” he added.

Chair of MTU’s Governing Body Bob Savage said: “MTU has the potential to be ground-breaking for the South-West region by providing a new, flexible teaching and learning framework to students that is informed by research and offers opportunities for students to pursue diverse programmes across the range of levels.”

President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack described it as an “auspicious day” for the region and said the formation of MTU “will benefit students, staff, and stakeholders for generations.”