#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Man charged with robbery at site of Adrian Donohoe's murder refused bail

Brendan Treanor is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union in Louth in 2013.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 24 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM
18 minutes ago 1,150 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798978
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

A MAN CHARGED with the robbery at Lordship Credit Union in which Det Gda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been refused bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Treanor’s (34) lawyers had argued that it was an offence to his dignity to keep him in custody away from his newborn son in circumstances where his trial has been put back to January of next year.

Delivering the ruling of the three-judge court this morning, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said today he is satisfied that there is a real risk of interference with witnesses if Mr Treanor is granted bail. He said the court is also satisfied in regards to an objection to bail by gardai under S.2 of the Bail Act.

The Act allows an objection based on fears that the applicant will commit a further serious offence if released on bail. Evidence in relation to that was given by Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern at a previous hearing but the court ordered that no details of the objection should be published.

Mr Treanor, is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013. He was due to go on trial at the Special Criminal Court in October.

His trial has been put back to January next year as the DPP wants to try Mr Treanor alongside James Flynn for the same robbery. Mr Flynn, (31), originally from south Armagh, is currently awaiting an appeal against his extradition from the UK to Ireland to face the robbery charge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Aaron Brady (30) was found guilty of the murder of Det Gda Donohoe by an 11 to one majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court on August 11 2020. The father-of-one with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was sentenced to the mandatory term for murder of life imprisonment.

As he had been found guilty of murdering a garda acting in accordance with his duty, the judge ordered that he serve a minimum of 40 years. Brady was also sentenced to 14 years for the robbery of €7,000 – a sentence that will run concurrently with the life sentence – at Lordship Credit Union.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie