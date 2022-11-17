Gardaí have concluded their examination of Creeslough blast site

GARDA FORENSIC EXPERTS have completed their scientific examination of the fatal blast site at Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Scenes of Crime officers along with the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities were carrying out a hugely detailed investigation on the location where ten people were killed.

The probe began shortly after the blast on 7 October – a garda spokesperson said that while the physical examination of the site has concluded the investigation continues.

“With effect from 12:30pm on Thursday 17 November 2022 the road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene will be removed.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence,” the spokesperson said.

Sources have told The Journal that suspicions are that the blast was caused by a leak in the gas supply.

he names of the victims of the tragedy were read out in the Dáil as time was set aside to remember them.

The 10 people who died in the blast were: Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O’Flaherty; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; shop worker Martina Martin; 14-year-old Leona Harper; and carpenter Hugh Kelly.