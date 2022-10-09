Tributes paid to Creeslough explosion victims as several are named locally overnight

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the ten people who died in an explosion at a service station in Donegal, with several victims being named locally overnight.

Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was understood to have been in her early 20s; shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in Friday’s blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal, according to the PA news agency.

Four other people were killed in the explosion, including a five-year-old girl.

Yesterday, Gardaí said that while they will be investigating the cause of the explosion, signs currently point towards it being a tragic accident.

The search operation at the scene concluded yesterday evening, with Gardaí not locating any additional fatalities.

Yesterday evening, tributes were paid by people across the country, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin visiting the scene yesterday evening and saying that the explosion would have an “enormous” impact on the community in Creeslough.

“When one comes to the scene and the Applegreen site, one is greeted with a terrible sadness, reflecting an enormous loss on a scale that no-one can comprehend,” the Taoiseach said.

“The loss of life is great, the impact on this community is enormous and we have to do everything we possibly can to be with the community and to support the community.”

Martin said that he had spoken to emergency responders, who had been “very moved” by the support from local volunteers.

He added that a range of supports will be provided to the community and local schools.

“We must do everything we can to be with the community, to support the community in the best way we can … Our thoughts and our prayers are with you. And we’ll be with you for quite some time.

Both Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were also present in Creeslough, with the three leaders attending a remembrance service in the local church.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy praised the emergency responders, from both sides of the border, who “gave so much of themselves in the tremendous efforts to save lives and recover the deceased”.

While Fr Duffy said that there would be “difficult days” ahead, he said that the strength of the community in Creeslough would “carry us”.

Yesterday, President Michael D Higgins described the tragedy as a “terrible blow” to the local community.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Press Association