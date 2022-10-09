Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

Tributes paid to Creeslough explosion victims as several are named locally overnight

Gardaí said yesterday that they believe the explosion was a ‘tragic accident’.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 23,924 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5888594
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough
Image: PA
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough
Image: PA

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the ten people who died in an explosion at a service station in Donegal, with several victims being named locally overnight.

Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was understood to have been in her early 20s; shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in Friday’s blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal, according to the PA news agency.

Four other people were killed in the explosion, including a five-year-old girl.

Yesterday, Gardaí said that while they will be investigating the cause of the explosion, signs currently point towards it being a tragic accident.

The search operation at the scene concluded yesterday evening, with Gardaí not locating any additional fatalities.

Yesterday evening, tributes were paid by people across the country, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin visiting the scene yesterday evening and saying that the explosion would have an “enormous” impact on the community in Creeslough.

“When one comes to the scene and the Applegreen site, one is greeted with a terrible sadness, reflecting an enormous loss on a scale that no-one can comprehend,” the Taoiseach said.

“The loss of life is great, the impact on this community is enormous and we have to do everything we possibly can to be with the community and to support the community.”

Martin said that he had spoken to emergency responders, who had been “very moved” by the support from local volunteers.

He added that a range of supports will be provided to the community and local schools.

“We must do everything we can to be with the community, to support the community in the best way we can … Our thoughts and our prayers are with you. And we’ll be with you for quite some time.

Both Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were also present in Creeslough, with the three leaders attending a remembrance service in the local church.

Related Reads

09.10.22 Creeslough woman: 'Our small community is shell-shocked - we will never be the same again'
08.10.22 A village - its heart ripped out - struggles to comprehend the scale of tragedy

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy praised the emergency responders, from both sides of the border, who “gave so much of themselves in the tremendous efforts to save lives and recover the deceased”.

While Fr Duffy said that there would be “difficult days” ahead, he said that the strength of the community in Creeslough would “carry us”.

Yesterday, President Michael D Higgins described the tragedy as a “terrible blow” to the local community.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie