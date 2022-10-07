Multiple injuries confirmed following explosion at Donegal service station

Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

A LARGE EXPLOSION has been reported at a service station in Donegal.

The incident happened at the Applegreen service station in the Creeslough area this afternoon.

Multiple people have been seriously injured in the incident, according to a statement from Letterkenny University Hospital.

Their statement reads: “Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention. The hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.

“We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NowDoc service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident at Creeslough, County Donegal.

“An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes.”

Advertisement

Several photos have emerged in the immediate aftermath of the explosion. The photographs show the service station has collapsed.

A tweet from the National Ambulance Service reads: A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible.”

Creeslough is a village in the north-west of Donegal, around 12 kilometres from Dunfanaghy and 25km north of Letterkenny.

Local councillor John O’Donnell said there is major worry following the explosion.

“All we know right now is that there has been a big explosion and we are being inundated with calls from people wondering if family have been affected,” he told The Journal.

He added that the A&E in Letterkenny General Hospital has been cleared to make room for any casualties from the blast.

A statement from Applegreen reads: “Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal.”Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident.”

More as we get it.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton