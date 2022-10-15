Joint funeral of Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe to take place this morning

THE JOINT FUNERAL of Creeslough victims Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe is due to take place this morning.

Ten people were killed in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough last Friday, with victims ages ranging between 5 and 59.

Robert, who was aged 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna, the youngest victim of the tragedy, are the ninth and tenth victims to be laid to rest.

The service for the father and daughter will take place at 11am this morning at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough. It will be followed by a private cremation.

Robert and Shauna were in the Applegreen shop buying a birthday cake for her mother.

Originally from Wedza in Zimbabwe, Robert worked in construction and previously lived in Dublin. Locals said he could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

Shauna started school at Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough just weeks ago.

Yesterday, the funeral of Hugh Kelly took place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

The service for Hugh began at 11am, with local parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy telling the congregation that he was “a man who enjoyed a good time, a happy man and a cheeky grin, a man who the family knew and loved so well”.

Advertisement

Mourners heard that Hugh had brought Robert and Shauna to the service station shop to buy a birthday cake for her mother on the day of the tragedy.

Hugh was described as having grown up in nearby Doe as the youngest of five siblings, and loved to spend time at the castle in the area as a child.

“He spent time in England, and there’s a photograph of him with a colourful exotic bird, something that he posted home one time with a letter.”

The priest said that Hugh often had a dog with him, and would say: “I didn’t look for him, but he found me.”

The funeral also heard he could turn his hand to any job, from replacing a skirting board to making cradles, dolls and fairy doors for his nieces.

Fr Duffy also told mourners of Hugh’s battle with cancer.

“He was someone who had determination, and he had lots of close scrapes, particularly in recent years with his cancer where he was up and down to Galway for treatment,” the priest said.

“He was battling that very well and just three weeks ago he was in Galway again for a check-up where he was in remission. That was such happy and good news.”

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday, while those of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

A service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held on Wednesday morning in Derrybeg.

On Thursday, the funeral of Martina Martin, 49, took place in Creeslough while the funeral of Leona Harper, 14, was held in Ramelton.