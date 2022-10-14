Funeral service of Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly to take place this morning

THE FUNERAL OF Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly is due to take place this morning.

Ten people were killed in the tragedy in Creeslough last Friday, with victims ages ranging between 5 and 59.

The service for Hugh, who was aged 59, will take place at 11am this morning at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough. His burial will follow in nearby Doe Cemetery.

Hugh’s funeral will be the eighth service honoring the ten people who were killed last Friday.

Hugh lived nearby to the scenic Doe Castle, around 3km from Creeslough and worked as a farmer and occasionally as a labourer.

He was the oldest victim of the Creeslough tragedy.

Yesterday, the funerals of both Martina Martin and Leona Harper took place.

The service for Martina began at 11am yesterday at St Michael’s Church, with local parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy telling the congregation that she was a “beautiful person”.

“Martina was a beautiful person. Her beauty inside radiated in that kind of cheeky, mischievous smile which flowed out to you when you met her.”

Fr Duffy said that Martina’s friends described her as a “mother hen to the core”, and that her children described her as “the ultimate mammy bear”.

The second service yesterday, which was for 14-year-old Leona Harper, took place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton.

Leona lived in nearby Ramelton and studied at Mulroy College.

She had travelled to Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice cream.

“The suddenness of Leona’s going has left you her family and all who knew and loved Leona shell-shocked and grief-stricken,” Fr Michael Carney told the funeral mass yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp were among those who attended the services for Leona and Mrs Martin.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday, while those of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

A service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held on Wednesday morning in Derrybeg.

Funeral details for the youngest victim, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, and her father Robert Garwe, 50, have yet to be announced.

Additional reporting by Press Association