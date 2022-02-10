Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick resigns

CRESSIDA DICK HAS resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said.

In a statement this evening, Khan said he made it clear last week to Dick that “the scale of change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out of the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists”.

He said he is “not satisfied” with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police,” Khan said.

Advertisement

He thanked Dick for her 40 years of “dedicated public service”.

“In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London – although of course there is more to do,” he said.

“I want to put on the record again that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met who go above and beyond every day to help keep us safe, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Khan said he will “now work closely with the Home Secretary on the appointment of a new Commissioner so that we can move quickly to restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe”.

Dick this evening said it is with “huge sadness” that following contact with Khan “it is clear that he no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership of the Met to continue”.

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner,” the Commissioner said.

“Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life,” she said.

Dick said that “the murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service”.

“There is much to do – and I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence. For that reason, I am very optimistic about the future for the Met and for London,” she said.

More to follow…